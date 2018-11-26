Crime
Fake story at hospital leads to numerous guns at North Battleford house: RCMP

Battlefords RCMP say a man who suffered a gunshot wound to the lower leg provided them with a fabricated story as to how he was injured.

RCMP say they didn’t believe an injured man’s story and later seized numerous guns at a home in North Battleford, Sask., this past weekend.

Officers were initially called to Battlefords Union Hospital at roughly 3:30 a.m. CT on Nov. 24.

Police said the 38-year-old man, who suffered a gunshot wound to the lower leg, provided them with a false name as well as a fabricated story about how he was injured.

Subsequent investigation led Battlefords RCMP to search a house in the 1100-block of 107th Street.

During the search, a loaded shotgun that was in the process of being illegally cut down in length was seized. Officers also seized several rifles, gun parts, a loaded 30-round magazine, a flash suppressor, and over 500 rounds of ammo.

Police said the man remains uncooperative with the ongoing investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.

