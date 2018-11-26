Fake story at hospital leads to numerous guns at North Battleford house: RCMP
RCMP say they didn’t believe an injured man’s story and later seized numerous guns at a home in North Battleford, Sask., this past weekend.
Officers were initially called to Battlefords Union Hospital at roughly 3:30 a.m. CT on Nov. 24.
READ MORE: Man shoots himself in leg during alleged abduction from Saskatoon gas station
Police said the 38-year-old man, who suffered a gunshot wound to the lower leg, provided them with a false name as well as a fabricated story about how he was injured.
Subsequent investigation led Battlefords RCMP to search a house in the 1100-block of 107th Street.
READ MORE: Man shoots himself in leg during Saskatoon home invasion
During the search, a loaded shotgun that was in the process of being illegally cut down in length was seized. Officers also seized several rifles, gun parts, a loaded 30-round magazine, a flash suppressor, and over 500 rounds of ammo.
Police said the man remains uncooperative with the ongoing investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.