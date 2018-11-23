Over 70 firearms stolen from southern Saskatchewan gun collector
Canadian Border Services is working with the RCMP to find over 70 guns stolen from a gun collector in southeastern Saskatchewan.
Police said the collector returned to his house outside of Strothoaks on Nov. 21 after being away for six weeks to discover the theft.
He told police among the firearms taken were 46 prohibited handguns, 27 restricted handguns, 3 prohibited rifles, one restricted rifle, and ammunition.
Police said it appeared all the firearms had been stored properly in accordance with regulations.
The Canadian Firearms Program, and the chief firearms officer of Saskatchewan, National Weapons Enforcement Support Team, are assisting with the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Canrduff RCMP detachment at 306-482-4400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Strothoaks is roughly 250 kilometres southeast of Regina.
