Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

‘Compromising photos’: B.C. RCMP warn of fake blackmail scam

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 19, 2024 9:25 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Ask an Expert: Fraud prevention month'
Ask an Expert: Fraud prevention month
WATCH: A new scam seems to pop up every month, but they seem to work as Canadians lose millions each year. Ken Schulz, the Crime and Intelligence Analysis program head at BCIT, talks to Global News Morning about how you can stay protected. – Mar 17, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

RCMP are warning the public about a fake blackmail scam targeting people who live in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

Police issued the warning on Thursday after getting five reports of the scam in just three days.

Click to play video: 'Cybercrime on the rise'
Cybercrime on the rise

Mounties say the scammers work by sending a letter or email claiming they have compromising pictures or videos of the victim looking at adult content captured through malware.

Story continues below advertisement

The scammers then send the victim a photo of their home taken via Google Streetview along with other personal details to show they know where the victim lives.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The fraudsters demand a $2,000 payment made in Bitcoin or claim they will release the compromising images to the victim’s family and friends.

Fortunately, RCMP said none of the victims complied with the scammers.

Click to play video: 'Police impersonation scam in New Westminster'
Police impersonation scam in New Westminster
Trending Now

However, they’re warning the public to be alert and to report any similar incidents.

Police are also urging people never to give out personal information, and not to open computer links or files from unknown people.

Anyone who is a victim of an extortion attempt should cut communication with the suspects immediately, should not comply with the threats and should never send money, transfers or Bitcoin and should report the incident to police.

Advertisement
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices