‘Compromising photos’: B.C. RCMP warn of fake blackmail scam

RCMP are warning the public about a fake blackmail scam targeting people who live in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

Police issued the warning on Thursday after getting five reports of the scam in just three days.

Mounties say the scammers work by sending a letter or email claiming they have compromising pictures or videos of the victim looking at adult content captured through malware.

The scammers then send the victim a photo of their home taken via Google Streetview along with other personal details to show they know where the victim lives.

The fraudsters demand a $2,000 payment made in Bitcoin or claim they will release the compromising images to the victim’s family and friends.

Fortunately, RCMP said none of the victims complied with the scammers.

However, they’re warning the public to be alert and to report any similar incidents.

Police are also urging people never to give out personal information, and not to open computer links or files from unknown people.

Anyone who is a victim of an extortion attempt should cut communication with the suspects immediately, should not comply with the threats and should never send money, transfers or Bitcoin and should report the incident to police.