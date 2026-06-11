RCMP investigate ‘shameful’ case of theft, vandalism in Banff National Park

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Lake Louise are investigating the theft of two memorial plaques from the site of a First World War internment camp in Banff National Park.

The Castle Mountain Internment Camp operated from 1915 to 1917 and was used to hold recent immigrants from enemy nations who were deemed to be a threat to Canada.

It is located along Highway 1A, at the base of Castle Mountain, roughly halfway between Lake Louise and Banff and was one of 24 such camps across Canada that were used to hold more than 8,500 “enemy aliens” during the war — mostly of Ukrainian, Austrian, Hungarian and German descent.

A statue and memorial to those who were imprisoned at the Castle Mountain Camp was unveiled in August 1995.

View image in full screen The memorial to those who were imprisoned at the Castle Mountain Internment Camp was unveiled in August 2025. RCMP

However, RCMP say on May 28 they received a report of vandalism at the camp, including the theft of two plaques from the memorial.

Story continues below advertisement

Photos provided by the RCMP show the memorial prior to the theft and after the the theft with the broze plaques conspicuously missing.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The president of the Ukrainian Canadian Civil Liberties Association, Kyle Hoyda, reacted to news of the theft with a statement that says: “These monuments serve to commemorate and educate Canadians about this little-known chapter of our country’s history. Acts of theft and vandalism directed at these historical monuments are both cowardly and deeply distressing.”

View image in full screen The President of the Ukrainian Canadian Civil Liberties Association calls the theft of the bronze plaques from the memorial at the Castle Mountain Internment Camp memorial “cowardly and deeply distressing.” RCMP

Calgary-Confederation MP Corey Hogan also issued a statement on social media, calling the theft a “shameful act.”

“This memorial honours the memory of those who were unjustly interned during Canada’s first national internment operations, including many Ukrainians and other Europeans whose civil liberties were stripped away,” said Hogan.

“Damaging a place of remembrance is deeply disrespectful to their memory, to their descendants, and to all Canadians who believe we must confront the difficult chapters of our history honestly.”

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen The Castle Mountain Internment Camp was one of 24 such camps set up across Canada during WW1 to hold more than 8,500 “enemy aliens.” Source: Parks Canada

In a news release, Sgt. Susan Richter, detachment commander for Lake Louise RCMP, said, “the Castle Mountain Internment Camp Memorial serves as a place of remembrance and learning, and its significance extends well beyond the physical site itself.”

“The theft of plaques and vandalism to the statue is disappointing and impacts those who have worked to preserve this history. The Lake Louise RCMP recognizes the importance of protecting places of historical and cultural significance and is treating the investigation as a priority.”

The RCMP are asking anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the area or has information about the stolen plaques, including anyone who recently visited the memorial and observed the plaques in place, to give them a call at 403-522-3812.