RCMP investigate ‘shameful’ case of theft, vandalism in Banff National Park

RCMP in Lake Louise are investigating the theft of two memorial plaques from the site of a First World War internment camp in Banff National Park.
The Castle Mountain Internment Camp operated from 1915 to 1917 and was used to hold recent immigrants from enemy nations who were deemed to be a threat to Canada.
It is located along Highway 1A, at the base of Castle Mountain, roughly halfway between Lake Louise and Banff and was one of 24 such camps across Canada that were used to hold more than 8,500 “enemy aliens” during the war — mostly of Ukrainian, Austrian, Hungarian and German descent.
A statue and memorial to those who were imprisoned at the Castle Mountain Camp was unveiled in August 1995.
However, RCMP say on May 28 they received a report of vandalism at the camp, including the theft of two plaques from the memorial.
Photos provided by the RCMP show the memorial prior to the theft and after the the theft with the broze plaques conspicuously missing.
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The president of the Ukrainian Canadian Civil Liberties Association, Kyle Hoyda, reacted to news of the theft with a statement that says: “These monuments serve to commemorate and educate Canadians about this little-known chapter of our country’s history. Acts of theft and vandalism directed at these historical monuments are both cowardly and deeply distressing.”
Calgary-Confederation MP Corey Hogan also issued a statement on social media, calling the theft a “shameful act.”
“This memorial honours the memory of those who were unjustly interned during Canada’s first national internment operations, including many Ukrainians and other Europeans whose civil liberties were stripped away,” said Hogan.
“Damaging a place of remembrance is deeply disrespectful to their memory, to their descendants, and to all Canadians who believe we must confront the difficult chapters of our history honestly.”
In a news release, Sgt. Susan Richter, detachment commander for Lake Louise RCMP, said, “the Castle Mountain Internment Camp Memorial serves as a place of remembrance and learning, and its significance extends well beyond the physical site itself.”
“The theft of plaques and vandalism to the statue is disappointing and impacts those who have worked to preserve this history. The Lake Louise RCMP recognizes the importance of protecting places of historical and cultural significance and is treating the investigation as a priority.”
The RCMP are asking anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the area or has information about the stolen plaques, including anyone who recently visited the memorial and observed the plaques in place, to give them a call at 403-522-3812.
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