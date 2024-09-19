Police fatally shoot woman ‘holding a weapon next to a young child’ in Surrey

B.C.’s civilian police watchdog has been tasked with probing a police shooting that left a woman dead in Surrey early Thursday morning.
The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) says officers were called around 4:40 a.m. to a disturbance at a home on 180A Street near 62 Avenue.
“Officers attended and found a woman barricaded in a room who was reportedly holding a weapon next to a young child,” the RCMP said in a media release.
The IIO described the child as a “toddler.”
Arriving officers safely removed two other adults from the home, police said.
Around 5:30 a.m., “while interacting with the woman” an officer shot her, according to the RCMP account of the incident.
Get breaking National news
She died at the scene despite the efforts of paramedics.
The child did not suffer any reported physical injuries.
The IIO, which is tasked with probing all police interactions that result in serious injury or death, regardless of allegations of wrongdoing, will now review the shooting.
- ‘I couldn’t stop crying’: Memorial grows for 5-year-old boy killed in home
- Associate of Frenchman on trial for mass rape admits to copycat abuse
- Arrests in Canada part of global takedown of criminal messaging app: police
- 6 cult leaders convicted of forcing kids to work unpaid or face ‘eternal hellfire’
Comments