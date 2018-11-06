Crime
Kingston man shoots himself in the hand, lies to officers: police

According to Kingston police, a man shot himself in the hand and then told police the wound happened during a robbery.

Police have charged a Kingston man for obstruction after allegedly shooting himself in the hand and lying about it.

A man arrived at a Kingston hospital on Oct. 18 around 9 p.m. with a gunshot wound in his left hand, police say. The man allegedly said he had been robbed by two men in a field off of Patrick Street and was shot during the altercation.

After an investigation, including searches of the supposed crime scene, interviews with witnesses and evidence from security video, police say a robbery hadn’t occurred.

Police say rather that the man accidentally shot himself in the hand while he was at a friend’s apartment on Fraser Street.

The 19-year-old Kingston man was arrested and charged with obstructing police, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, two counts of breaching a weapons prohibition and possession of a prohibited weapon.

