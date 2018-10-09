Kingston teen arrested for allegedly pointing pellet gun at another youth

A 16-year-old Kingston teen was arrested for allegedly aiming a pellet gun at another teen.

Police say a group of young males were arguing outside an address on Mackenzie Crescent around 5 p.m. on Monday, when one of the teens pulled what looked like a real gun from a bag and pointed it at another teen.

Police say they found the accused exiting the back of a building in the Mackenzie Crescent area.

READ MORE: Kingston youth charged after male shot twice with pellet gun at Cataraqui Centre

According to police, the bag was found stashed in a nearby home, and was eventually turned over to police.

Police say the bag contained a clown mask, a rubber gas mask, a hunting knife, a bottle containing 1,500 BBs and a semi-automatic replica pellet gun.

A 16-year-old teen was charged with pointing a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.