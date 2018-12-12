Tip helps RCMP recover 3rd vehicle stolen from Biggar, Sask.

Biggar RCMP have charged a 26-year-old man after multiple vehicle thefts were reported on Tuesday morning.

Officers initially received a report of a vehicle stolen from the 400-block of Main Street in Biggar, Sask. Shortly thereafter, police got reports of two more vehicle thefts in the community.

Two of the vehicles were quickly recovered by police.

Biggar RCMP said a sighting of the third vehicle was reported within minutes of it being posted to Arelee/Perdue and the surrounding area’s Crime Stoppers website, which ultimately led to its recovery.

Mounties spotted the third stolen vehicle travelling on Highway 7, and found it abandoned in Zealandia.

A police dog tracked the alleged driver, who was on foot, to an outbuilding in the community.

Russell Reader was arrested without incident. RCMP said he was not injured.

He is facing charges of operation of a motor vehicle while being pursued by police, break and enter to steal a firearm, obstructing a peace officer, as well as three counts of theft of a motor vehicle.

Reader, of Lloydminster, was scheduled to make his first North Battleford provincial court appearance on Wednesday.

RCMP said a number of break and enters and thefts were also reported within the same timeframe. They believe these events may be connected to the stolen vehicles, and there were more people involved.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Biggar RCMP at 306-948-6600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.