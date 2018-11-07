Man arrested trying to pass off fake $100 bills in the Battlefords

Battlefords RCMP have one of three people in custody believed to have used counterfeit money at local businesses.

Police said they received a number of reports fake $50 and $100 bills were used to pay for purchases.

At one business, two men attempt to buy small, inexpensive items with bills of poor quality, according to the RCMP report.

Police also said an Indigenous woman paid for her gas purchase with a $50 bill, which staff later found to be fake.

Police said a 64-year-old man was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after he tried to pass off two fake $100 bills with the same serial number.

Charges are pending and police continue to search for additional suspects.

Battlefords RCMP said Canadian currency has evolved over the years and is now very difficult to accurately duplicate.