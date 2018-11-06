Mark Donlevy facing another sexual assault charge in Saskatoon

A Saskatoon man recently convicted of sexual assault is now facing another charge.

Saskatoon police said Mark Donlevy, 50, was arrested on Monday and charged with sexual assault.

Police said a woman reported being touched inappropriately in February 2016 while being treated at Donlevy’s massage business.

He was released from custody on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Saskatoon provincial court on Nov. 26.

This is the 13th sexual assault charge against the former massage therapist.

The woman’s report to police came one day after Donlevy was convicted in a separate sexual assault.

Donlevy was found guilty on Sept. 27 of sexual assault in a case dating back to 2004. The judge is scheduled to deliver her sentencing decision on Nov. 15.

The woman filed the complaint against Donlevy after 11 women came forward alleging Donlevy sexually assaulted them during massage therapy appointments between 2003 and 2016.

He has pleaded not guilty to those charges and is expected to stand trial at a later date.

– With files from Ryan Kessler