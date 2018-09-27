A Saskatoon judge has found former registered massage therapist Mark Donlevy guilty of sexual assault.

The victim could be heard sobbing in court as the decision was handed down. Sentencing is expected at a later date.

Donlevy and the victim, whose identity is protected by a publication ban, met online in the summer of 2004.

She testified they met for coffee before going mini-golfing, then to a drive-in movie and then a bar to go dancing where she drank vodka.

She said she and began to feel intoxicated, tired and nauseous and told Donlevy she wanted to go back to his house.

The woman told the court once they got to Donlevy’s house, she asked for a glass of water and tried to go to sleep on a loveseat, but Donlevy insisted she’d be more comfortable in the bedroom.

It was there she said Donlevy raped her.

The judge said she was a credible and reliable witness, and any gaps in her memory were not a result of selective recollection.

Donlevy did not testify at his trial.

She filed the complaint against Donlevy after 11 women came forward alleging Donlevy sexually assaulted them during massage therapy appointments between 2003 and 2016.

He has pleaded not guilty to those charges and is expected to stand trial at a later date.

– With files from Adam MacVicar