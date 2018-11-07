Stolen truck flees after dragging Saskatoon officer: police

Saskatoon police said a driver of a stolen truck allegedly dragged an officer during an arrest attempt on Tuesday.

The vehicle was reportedly stolen from a gas station in the 1600-block of Idylwyld Drive North at roughly 3:30 p.m. CT.

The officer located the truck and attempted to detain the driver inside.

Police said a brief altercation took place, then the driver drove off in the vehicle dragging the officer.

The officer suffered minor injuries and was assessed by paramedics at the scene.

The stolen vehicle was last seen heading northbound on Idylwyld Drive.

It is described as a grey 2002 GMC Sierra with an extended cab, and Saskatchewan licence plate 039 IIE. The truck has after-market taillights and a chrome push-bar on the front.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.