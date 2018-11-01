Stolen vehicle crashes after running over stop sticks: Saskatoon police

A reported stolen vehicle crashed in Saskatoon on Thursday morning after running over stop sticks.

Saskatoon police said the vehicle was first spotted at roughly 8:30 a.m. CT at 22nd Street and 2nd Avenue.

READ MORE: Boy hospitalized with serious injuries after hit and run in Saskatoon

Officers said they didn’t have lights or sirens activated as they followed the vehicle to 33rd Street West and Avenue P North.

The driver of the vehicle then took off at a high rate of speed westbound on 33rd Street after running over stop sticks, according to the police report.

Police said the driver sideswiped another vehicle before striking a power pole and ending up on its side at Avenue W North.

READ MORE: Driver of reported stolen truck tries to evade police in Saskatoon

Two men and a woman were arrested and charges are pending. One man was taken to hospital as a precaution, according to police.

Officers said a number of machetes were seized from inside the vehicle.