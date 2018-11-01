Crime
Stolen vehicle crashes after running over stop sticks: Saskatoon police

Saskatoon police said a vehicle reported stolen crashed into a power pole after running over stop sticks.

A reported stolen vehicle crashed in Saskatoon on Thursday morning after running over stop sticks.

Saskatoon police said the vehicle was first spotted at roughly 8:30 a.m. CT at 22nd Street and 2nd Avenue.

Officers said they didn’t have lights or sirens activated as they followed the vehicle to 33rd Street West and Avenue P North.

The driver of the vehicle then took off at a high rate of speed westbound on 33rd Street after running over stop sticks, according to the police report.

Police said the driver sideswiped another vehicle before striking a power pole and ending up on its side at Avenue W North.

Two men and a woman were arrested and charges are pending. One man was taken to hospital as a precaution, according to police.

Officers said a number of machetes were seized from inside the vehicle.

