Escaped prisoner caught by Saskatchewan RCMP

A prisoner who escaped from a Saskatchewan healing lodge has been captured by police.
RCMP said Louis Bonneau escaped on Oct. 28 from the Willow Cree Healing Lodge on the Beardy’s First Nation.
Prince Albert RCMP said a call came in late Tuesday afternoon of a possible sighting of Bonneau in a rural area of MacDowall.
Officers said they arrived to find a containment had been set up around a farmyard by local residents where Bonneau was last seen.
Police said Bonneau gave himself up a short time later.
He was taken to hospital for treatment of prolonged exposure and is expected to make a full recovery, according to a police statement.
Willow Cree Healing Lodge is a minimum security federal institution located roughly 85 kilometres north of Saskatoon.
