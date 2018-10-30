2nd-degree murder charge laid after man’s body found in Lloydminster
RCMP have laid a charge of second-degree murder after a man’s death was deemed a homicide in Lloydminster.
The body of Mitchell Daniels, 31, was found outside an apartment on 45th Street at around 3:30 p.m. CT on Oct. 29.
Police said there were suspicious injuries.
An autopsy conducted at the office of the chief medical examiner in Edmonton on Oct. 30 determined the manner of death to be homicide.
Cameron Carter-Green, 24, has been charged and was remanded into custody. He is scheduled to appear via CCTV in Lloydminster provincial court on Nov. 6.
Both men are from Lloydminster.
No other suspects are being sought by RCMP in regards to this investigation.
