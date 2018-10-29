Klassen’s brothers testify at 2nd-degree murder trial

For most of Monday afternoon, Johan “Johnny” Klassen kept his head down while his two brothers testified at Saskatoon Court of Queen’s Bench.

Johnny is on trial for the second-degree murder of his father, 53-year-old Johan Klassen Sr.

Two of Johnny’s older siblings, David and Jake Klassen, took the stand on Monday.

David, the eldest of four brothers, told the court that his family had a “normal, everyday life,” however, his father Johan had a problem with alcohol.

In the fall of 2016, David and Johan were working together for a farmer near Kerrobert, Sask.

David said Johan moved into an apartment in Kerrobert in mid-October, and shortly after, Johnny moved into town from Lethbridge, Alta.

David told the court that one week prior to his father’s death, Johan came to work with bruises and scratches on his face and told David that Johnny beat him up at the apartment.

David said his father told him Johnny was acting differently and would often argue over cigarettes. According to David, Johan “couldn’t take it anymore” and planned to drive Johnny back to Lethbridge.

In the early morning hours of Nov. 2, 2016, David said he received a call from his boss that Johnny had allegedly stolen a semi from his farm north of Kerrobert.

“I had a bad feeling,” said David. “Dad wasn’t picking up his phone.”

David said he drove to his father’s apartment in town and saw the door was open.

“I saw some blood on the ground in the kitchen. When I walked into the bedroom, I saw my dad laying there,” David said.

David said his dad wasn’t responsive and that’s when he called 911.

On Monday morning, one of the first officers on scene, RCMP Const. Conroy Fillion, testified that he found Johan dead in his bedroom with a deep cut to his throat.

The court also heard that Johnny was diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

The trial started two weeks ago at Saskatoon Court of Queen’s Bench.

The Crown is expected to wrap up its case next Thursday.