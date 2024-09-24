Canadian senior saves up for e-bike to get to work — and someone stole it

Send this page to someone via email

For Susan St Laurent, her e-bike was a lifeline to living in Kingston, Ont.

The 72-year-old says she saved up for months to buy the e-bike for over $750 as a birthday present for herself.

“For a person like me, I have to save up that money. I am trying to retire but I am still working,” St Laurent says.

The 72-year-old works at the Brockview Café at Hôtel Dieu Hospital in Kingston.

She says she only had the bike for a few months when she looked out the window at work one day and saw it was gone.

“I bought it for myself and I thought it would last me forever and ever but someone thought otherwise,” she says.

“I really miss it.”

St. Laurent filed a police report, and says she tried looking around the area for the bike but had no luck.

She says that she has started saving up for a new bike but that it will likely take her some time.

Co-worker Victoria Holland says they were all shocked when they found out someone stole St Laurent’s bike.

“She is fun, and caring, if someone’s card declines, she will go get her own bank card and pay for someone’s meal. She is very caring and will do anything for anybody,” Holland says.

She says a fellow coworker has started trying to raise money at the hospital they work for to help St Laurent buy a new bike. She says they are collecting cash donations instead of setting up a GoFundMe.

“She is so helpful and so caring and it’s her way to travel of her appointments so right now she really needs to get rides or take long bus trips,” Holland says.