Man charged after Saskatoon police officer dragged by stolen truck

Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said they have caught up with the driver who fled in a stolen truck that allegedly dragged an officer earlier this month.

The vehicle was reported at a gas station in the 1600-block of Idylwyld Drive North the afternoon of Nov. 6.

The officer located the truck and directed the driver to exit the vehicle, however the suspect refused.

SPS said a brief altercation took place during an arrest attempt, then the driver drove off in the vehicle dragging the officer behind. The suspect left the area northbound on Idylwyld Drive.

Paramedics treated the officer for minor injuries at the scene.

SPS announced on Nov. 28 the 38-year-old man is facing charges of assaulting a police officer, and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

