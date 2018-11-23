Stop sticks used on stolen vehicle by Saskatoon police during chase

A man is accused of damaging three Saskatoon police vehicles in an attempt to elude officers in a reported stolen vehicle.

Officers said they were on patrol late Thursday evening near Idylwyld Drive North and 33rd Street when they spotted a vehicle reported stolen.

Police said the driver took off when officers attempted a stop.

Officers said they did not chase the vehicle due to the dangerous manner it was driven.

Members of the air support unit monitoring the vehicle said the driver continued at a high rate of speed and into oncoming traffic.

Police said a number of patrol units were deployed on the east side of the city to use stop sticks to deflate the tires on the vehicle as the actions of the driver were posing a high risk to public safety.

The stop sticks blew out three tires, police said, but the driver continued on in a dangerous manner.

Police said when officers moved in to box the vehicle, the driver sideswiped a patrol vehicle before the chase came to an end.

No injuries were reported.

A 29-year-old man was arrested and is facing a number of charges including dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, and assault of a police officer with a weapon.

He is scheduled to appear Friday in Saskatoon provincial court.