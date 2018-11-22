2 elderly women robbed at Saskatoon’s Market Mall
Saskatoon police are issuing a warning after two elderly women were robbed while shopping at Market Mall.
An 83-year-old woman had her pursed snatched off her shoulder while she was shopping on Nov. 17, according to police.
Police said there is no description of the suspect as the robbery happened quite quickly.
An 80-year-old woman had her purse snatched three days later, police said.
Investigators said the suspect is a teenaged black boy, tall with a slim build, and wearing a black hoodie and dark pants.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Police said there are steps people can take to stay safe and avoid being a victim during the holidays:
- Purchases should be locked in trunks and kept out of view;
- Never give out personal details online or over the phone;
- Don’t leave purses and wallets unattended and shield PIN numbers when entering;
- Make sure doors and windows are locked; and
- If away, have someone watch your home, shovel snow, check mail, and turn on different lights in the house so it doesn’t appear empty.
