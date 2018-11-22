Crime
November 22, 2018 9:50 am

2 elderly women robbed at Saskatoon’s Market Mall

By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Two women had their purses snatched while shopping at Market Mall in Saskatoon.

File / Global News
A A

Saskatoon police are issuing a warning after two elderly women were robbed while shopping at Market Mall.

An 83-year-old woman had her pursed snatched off her shoulder while she was shopping on Nov. 17, according to police.

READ MORE: RCMP charge man with fraud after #PrayForHumboldt GoFundMe page taken down

Police said there is no description of the suspect as the robbery happened quite quickly.

An 80-year-old woman had her purse snatched three days later, police said.

Investigators said the suspect is a teenaged black boy, tall with a slim build, and wearing a black hoodie and dark pants.

READ MORE: 3 in custody after northern Saskatchewan shooting

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Police said there are steps people can take to stay safe and avoid being a victim during the holidays:

  • Purchases should be locked in trunks and kept out of view;
  • Never give out personal details online or over the phone;
  • Don’t leave purses and wallets unattended and shield PIN numbers when entering;
  • Make sure doors and windows are locked; and
  • If away, have someone watch your home, shovel snow, check mail, and turn on different lights in the house so it doesn’t appear empty.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Market Mall
Market Mall Saskatoon
Purse Snatching
Purse Snatching Saskatoon
Robbery
Saskatoon Police
Saskatoon Police Service
Saskatoon Robbery

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News