2 elderly women robbed at Saskatoon’s Market Mall

Saskatoon police are issuing a warning after two elderly women were robbed while shopping at Market Mall.

An 83-year-old woman had her pursed snatched off her shoulder while she was shopping on Nov. 17, according to police.

READ MORE: RCMP charge man with fraud after #PrayForHumboldt GoFundMe page taken down

Police said there is no description of the suspect as the robbery happened quite quickly.

An 80-year-old woman had her purse snatched three days later, police said.

Investigators said the suspect is a teenaged black boy, tall with a slim build, and wearing a black hoodie and dark pants.

READ MORE: 3 in custody after northern Saskatchewan shooting

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Police said there are steps people can take to stay safe and avoid being a victim during the holidays:

Purchases should be locked in trunks and kept out of view;

Never give out personal details online or over the phone;

Don’t leave purses and wallets unattended and shield PIN numbers when entering;

Make sure doors and windows are locked; and

If away, have someone watch your home, shovel snow, check mail, and turn on different lights in the house so it doesn’t appear empty.