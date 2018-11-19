Crime
Stolen vehicle loses tire during driver’s attempt to evade Saskatoon police

Thomas Piller - Web Producer

Saskatoon police said a driver lost a tire on a stolen vehicle during his attempt to avoid arrest this past weekend.

Saskatoon police said a driver in a stolen vehicle tried to evade them on three wheels on the weekend.

Officers said they spotted a Pontiac Sunfire, that had been reported stolen, just before 10 p.m. CT on Nov. 17.

Police said a traffic stop was attempted at Preston Avenue North and Research Road, but the driver fled westbound at a high rate of speed.

The driver then lost control of the car and struck a traffic sign before hitting a curb and losing a tire, police said.

He then continued driving for short distance until abandoning the vehicle and fleeing into a wooded area where officers said they arrested him.

A 45-year-old man is charged with evading police and dangerous driving. He also had outstanding warrants.

