Stolen FedEx van crashes attempting to outrun Prince Albert police

Prince Albert police were led on a wild chase when a man stole a parked FedEx van Tuesday morning.

The suspect allegedly stole the van in the 1400-block of Central Avenue. Police said they followed the vehicle to the Hazeldell neighbourhood, north of the North Saskatchewan River.

Officers attempted a traffic stop, but the driver hit a police vehicle before turning around and leaving the city via Highway 11.

The RCMP coordinated with Prince Albert police to stop the damaged van.

The man was apprehended near the Hague, Sask., area and charges are pending.