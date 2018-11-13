Crime
November 13, 2018 5:29 pm
Updated: November 13, 2018 5:34 pm

Stolen FedEx van crashes attempting to outrun Prince Albert police

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Charges are pending after a FedEx van was stolen in Prince Albert, Sask., while a delivery driver was unloading the vehicle.

Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied
Prince Albert police were led on a wild chase when a man stole a parked FedEx van Tuesday morning.

The suspect allegedly stole the van in the 1400-block of Central Avenue. Police said they followed the vehicle to the Hazeldell neighbourhood, north of the North Saskatchewan River.

Officers attempted a traffic stop, but the driver hit a police vehicle before turning around and leaving the city via Highway 11.

The RCMP coordinated with Prince Albert police to stop the damaged van.

Saskatchewan RCMP provided this photo of a FedEx van that was stolen in Prince Albert on Nov. 13, 2018.

Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied

The man was apprehended near the Hague, Sask., area and charges are pending.

