Man drives through fields and fences to try and avoid capture by Sask. RCMP

Saskatchewan Mounties got their man, but not before the suspect drove through fields and fences in an attempt to avoid capture.

Fillmore RCMP said word came in Sunday morning of a man allegedly trying to steal fuel from a business in Creelman.

Officers said patrols of the area failed to turn up the suspect vehicle

It was spotted a short time later by a witness in an abandoned farm yard, and police intercepted the vehicle near Highway 13 south of Creelman.

Police said they stopped chasing the vehicle after the driver took off at a high rate of speed and in an erratic manner.

The driver then drove through fields and fences, and eventually fled from the vehicle on foot into an oil field structure.

He was arrested and police said stolen property, firearms, and drugs were found on him.

Andrew Bender is facing 19 charges including flight from police, dangerous driving, and possession of stolen property.

Bender appeared Tuesday morning in Weyburn provincial court.

RCMP said they continue to investigate.