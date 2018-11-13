Crime
November 13, 2018 2:51 pm

Man drives through fields and fences to try and avoid capture by Sask. RCMP

By Senior Web Producer  Global News

A man is facing 19 charges after he tried to avoid capture by Saskatchewan RCMP officers by driving through fields and fences.

File/Global News
A A

Saskatchewan Mounties got their man, but not before the suspect drove through fields and fences in an attempt to avoid capture.

Fillmore RCMP said word came in Sunday morning of a man allegedly trying to steal fuel from a business in Creelman.

READ MORE: Suspended taxi driver returning to work after confrontation caught on video


Story continues below

Officers said patrols of the area failed to turn up the suspect vehicle

It was spotted a short time later by a witness in an abandoned farm yard, and police intercepted the vehicle near Highway 13 south of Creelman.

Police said they stopped chasing the vehicle after the driver took off at a high rate of speed and in an erratic manner.

The driver then drove through fields and fences, and eventually fled from the vehicle on foot into an oil field structure.

He was arrested and police said stolen property, firearms, and drugs were found on him.

READ MORE: 44-year-old Saskatoon man charged with theft, assault of a police officer

Andrew Bender is facing 19 charges including flight from police, dangerous driving, and possession of stolen property.

Bender appeared Tuesday morning in Weyburn provincial court.

RCMP said they continue to investigate.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Creelman
Creelman Saskatchewan
Fillmore RCMP
Highway 13
Highway 13 Saskatchewan
Radville RCMP
Sask RCMP
Weyburn RCMP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News