2 of 7 stolen Indigenous regalia dresses recovered in Saskatoon

Two of the seven Indigenous regalia dresses stolen from a truck after a FSIN powwow in Saskatoon have been recovered.

Kalli Eagle Speaker, who is from the Blood Reserve in Alberta, had the dresses stolen from their truck on Oct. 30 after she performed at the powwow on the weekend.

WATCH BELOW: Blood Tribe woman heartbroken after custom jingle dresses stolen in Saskatoon

Eagle Speaker made four of the dresses, two were made by her sister, and the other was bought by a family friend. Also taken were two sets of bead work and her brown custom belt.

Saskatoon Crime Stoppers said a man and a woman pawned two dresses hours after the theft. Those have been recovered by police.

Two men tried to pawn two more dresses on Nov. 1 at the same pawn shop, but left with the dresses a short time later.

Police have identified the four suspects and have three in custody.

Eagle Speaker’s mother, Tanya, told Global News some of the beadwork has also been recovered.

With files from Quinn Campbell