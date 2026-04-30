Archbishop calls on Carney to stop extension of MAID for mental illness

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The Archbishop of Toronto has written a letter to Prime Minister Mark Carney appealing to his Catholic faith and urging him to “choose life and not death” when it comes to assisted dying.

The letter, dated April 20, expresses support for a private member’s bill that would prevent access to medical assistance in dying from being extended to people whose sole underlying medical condition is a mental illness.

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That change is set to take effect next March and a parliamentary committee is now studying whether Canada is ready for that to happen.

Archbishop Frank Leo urged the prime minister to allow Liberal members of Parliament to vote freely on the private member’s bill to restrict MAID.

He also urged Carney and Justice Minister Sean Fraser to consider restricting any further expansion of assisted dying laws and prioritize palliative care and support for people who are struggling.

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Carney’s office refused to answer any questions about the letter or his government’s plans for assisted dying.