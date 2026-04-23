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Health

Parliamentary panel studying MAID mental health expansion is biased: expert

By Sarah Ritchie The Canadian Press
Posted April 23, 2026 11:55 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Majority of Canadians support MAID for mental illness patients, research says'
Majority of Canadians support MAID for mental illness patients, research says
A growing number of Canadians say they support Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) for people in certain circumstances. Health reporter Katherine Ward breaks down this latest research and has more on how public opinion could impact policy going forward – Mar 18, 2026
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An expert on Canada’s assisted dying laws says a parliamentary committee studying MAID in cases of mental illness is not focused on its mandate and has not been balanced in its approach.

Jocelyn Downie is a professor emeritus of law at Dalhousie University who has studied assisted dying laws for decades.

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She was a witness at the first meeting last month of senators and MPs studying whether Canada is ready to extend assisted dying to people whose sole underlying condition is a mental illness.

By law, that extension is set to happen in March of next year.

Downie says the committee’s co-chairs are both openly opposed to the extension, as are most of the witnesses the committee has called so far.

She’s also warning the committee is not focused on its mandate, which is limited to whether the country is ready for next year’s extension, and is instead hearing testimony from people opposed to assisted dying in general.

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