Saskatchewan marshals seek snipers, special gear

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REGINA – Saskatchewan is looking to buy some high-tech weaponry for its marshals police service, including sniper rifles, sound cannons and a thermal camera.

In a bid request posted online, the province says the marshals need the equipment for a special response unit.

It says the unit also requires night vision goggles, hydraulic breaching tools and a multi-shot launcher.

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The Opposition NDP says it wants to know the cost of the equipment and how it fits into the marshals’ broader mandate.

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Hugh Gordon, the NDP’s community safety critic, says the new equipment appears to exceed what the Saskatchewan Party government had promised the marshals would do.

The marshals began operating last year with the mandate to help other policing agencies fight rural crime, gangs and drugs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 17, 2026.