44-year-old Saskatoon man charged with theft, assault of a police officer

A 44-year-old Saskatoon man is in custody and faces numerous charges, including theft and assault of an officer, following a confrontation with police Saturday.

The Saskatoon Police Service received a call from two downtown convenience stores at about 6:30 p.m. for a report of a man stealing and threatening staff.

Police say the responding officers spotted the suspect on 3rd Avenue South, where a short pursuit took place on foot.

Officers say the man became aggressive, forcing one officer to use his Taser on the suspect.

The man was checked over by paramedics and cleared, and police say the deployment of the Taser will be reviewed in accordance with SPS policy.

The suspect is also charged with uttering threats and had a number of outstanding arrest warrants from unrelated events, police say.

He will see a Justice of the Peace on Sunday.