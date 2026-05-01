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Crime

Ontario youth faces indignity to a body, harassment charges after student death

By Rachel Morgan Global News
Posted May 1, 2026 11:16 am
1 min read
School board office View image in full screen
Limestone District School Board office. Global Kingston
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One youth is facing criminal charges, including indignity to a human body, following the death of a student at an eastern Ontario school.

Lennox and Addington OPP responded to Bath Public School for a medical emergency on March 9. Officers say one youth was transported to hospital where they later died.

OPP officers and the Office of the Chief Coroner are working with school officials in the investigation.

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As a result, one youth has been charged with criminal harassment, indignity to a dead body and two counts of indecent communication.

The Limestone District School Board said it is aware of the charges and is opening its own investigation into the matter.

“Student safety and wellbeing remain our highest priority,” the board said in an email to Global News. “We take all concerns related to bullying, conflict and safety seriously. We are committed to maintaining safe, supportive and respectful learning environments across all schools.”

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OPP said the identities of all those involved are protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act and that no further information will be released out of respect for the privacy of the victim’s family.

The investigation is ongoing.

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