Former Chick-fil-A worker charged in $80K mac and cheese refund scheme

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A former Chick-fil-A employee in Texas has been accused of stealing more than US$80,000 from the fast food company in a mac and cheese scheme, according to Texas police.

The Grapevine Police Department alleges that an employee, who had been fired a month before the alleged fraud, returned to the location and went behind the counter to ring up 800 orders of the catering-sized mac and cheese before refunding them to his personal credit card.

“In November 2025, our detectives began investigating a theft reported by the owner of a local Chick-Fil-A,” the Grapevine Police Department said in a post on Facebook.

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“Surveillance footage shows a former employee, who was let go a month prior, unattended behind the counter,” police said. “He can be seen using the register where he rang up 800 orders of mac and cheese trays, then refunded them to his personal credit cards, resulting in a total of just over $80k.”

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Police said that the suspect evaded arrest after multiple attempts and was finally arrested on April 17, 2026. The former employee was charged with property theft, money laundering and evading arrest.

View image in full screen A former Chick-fil-A employee, accused of stealing $80,000 from his former workplace, was arrested on April 17. Grapevine Police Department/Facebook

Global News has reached out to the Grapevine Police Department for further comment, but has not received a response.

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It was not clear what led to the former employee’s termination before the alleged fraud took place.

The employee who allegedly defrauded the Chick-fil-A location has been identified as 23-year-old Keyshun Jones, according to the New York Times. Inmate records from Tarrant County show that he is currently in custody at Green Bay prison in Fort Worth, Texas and has a $110,000 bond for the charges related to the alleged mac and cheese scheme.

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The Texas Attorney General’s Fugitive Task Force and the Fort Worth Police Department assisted with the arrest.

A Chick-fil-A spokesperson told Global News that the restaurant is co-operating with local authorities as they investigate on Friday but declined to comment further as the investigation is active.

The spokesperson also said that the individual has not worked at the location where the alleged fraud took place since 2025.

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Chick-fil-A made headlines last month after police responded to a shooting at a restaurant in Union Township, N.J.

Police said one person was shot and killed and six others were injured in what they called a mass shooting at the Chick-fil-A location.

Investigators do not believe the attack at about 9 p.m. on April 11 was random, according to a press release issued from the Union County Prosecutor’s Office.

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In the April 12 release, the office said no arrests had been made and that there was “no immediate ongoing threat to the general public.”

“Our hearts go out to the victim’s loved ones, and we are hoping for the full recovery of those who were injured,” New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill said in a statement after the shooting.

— with files from The Associated Press