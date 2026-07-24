Man in Spider-Man suit helps wheelchair user cross busy intersection

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A real-life superhero dressed as Spider-Man jumped into action this week to help a wheelchair user cross a busy intersection in Jonesboro, Ark.

In the footage, captured by a street security camera and shared by Jonesboro Police Department, a person in a wheelchair can be seen having trouble trying to cross the six lanes of traffic.

That’s when the man in the Spider-Man suit jumped out of his red Jeep while waiting at a traffic light and helped push the man across the crosswalk to safety.

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The superhero, who has been identified as Christopher Hellenthal, told The Associated Press that he was dressed in the Spider-Man costume from a superhero-themed event at a trampoline park where he works.

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“I had a bunch of adrenaline pumping through me,” Hellenthal, 20, told The Associated Press, adding he had to act quickly in bustling midday traffic. “I was just kind of thinking, ‘I’m wearing this suit; it’s going to be pretty funny.'”

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After Hellenthal made sure the man was safely across the road, he ran back into his Jeep that was blocking traffic “because the light turned green pretty fast.”

“Earlier today, a citizen needing a little assistance got it in the form of a true superhero. We were able to spot this little web of kindness on our intersection cameras. Thank you, sir, for helping this gentleman reach his destination safely. Whether it’s a red light or green light, there is always time to do what’s right,” the Jonesboro Police Department said in a Facebook post.

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The viral video was released a week before the latest Spider-Man movie, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, is set to be released on July 31.

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Five years after Spider-Man: No Way Home became a sensation in theatres, featuring an appearance of past Spider-Men Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, the webslinger’s fourth standalone movie is one of the most anticipated films of the summer.

—with files from The Associated Press