Sleeping man assaulted with belt in Saskatoon living room
A A
Police say a 57-year-old man was woken up to an assault in Saskatoon’s North Park neighbourhood.
The weapons-related call for service came in at roughly 8:45 a.m. CT on Nov. 17.
READ MORE: Woman pulled into van, sexually assaulted in Saskatoon
The injured man was found at a home in the 1500-block of Spadina Crescent East.
Officers learned he had been sleeping in a chair in the living room when he was physically assaulted with a belt and an unloaded airsoft gun.
Saskatoon police said he did not sustain any serious injuries.
A 25-year-old man is facing two counts of assault with a weapon.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.