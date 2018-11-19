Crime
November 19, 2018 6:56 pm

Sleeping man assaulted with belt in Saskatoon living room

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Saskatoon police say a man was assaulted with a belt and an unloaded airsoft gun this past weekend.

Police say a 57-year-old man was woken up to an assault in Saskatoon’s North Park neighbourhood.

The weapons-related call for service came in at roughly 8:45 a.m. CT on Nov. 17.

The injured man was found at a home in the 1500-block of Spadina Crescent East.

Officers learned he had been sleeping in a chair in the living room when he was physically assaulted with a belt and an unloaded airsoft gun.

Saskatoon police said he did not sustain any serious injuries.

A 25-year-old man is facing two counts of assault with a weapon.

