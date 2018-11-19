Woman pulled into van, sexually assaulted in Saskatoon

A woman said a man sexually assaulted her after she was pulled into a van against her will early Sunday morning.

She told Saskatoon police she had been walking along 20th Street West when she was pulled into a white van with two men inside.

The woman said one man drove while the other attempted to sexually assault her.

Police said she struck the man several times to stop the assault from progressing.

She was able to escape and make her way back to her apartment when the van stopped in the 1100-block of 20th Street West.

Investigators said descriptions of the suspects are limited, but believe the driver had a beard, roughly one to two inches down his chin.

Police said the vehicle an older-style van with a sliding panel door and no rear windows.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.