Saskatoon massage therapist Mark Donlevy sentenced to 3 years for sexual assault

Questioning Mark Donlevy’s remorse, a Saskatoon judge sentenced the former registered massage therapist to three years in prison for one count of sexual assault.

On Sep. 27, Justice Heather MacMillan-Brown found the 50-year-old guilty of sexual assaulting a woman who was intoxicated at home after attending a bar with Donlevy.

Through his lawyer, Donlevy expressed remorse, talking about the impact of court proceedings on him and his family who were “inundated by publicity” even before he was convicted, the judge noted.

“Mr. Donlevy’s remorse was primarily directed inwards at the impact of this matter that was placed upon him and his family as opposed to the impact on the victim of his offence,” MacMillan-Brown said.

Court heard how the woman, diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, has trouble sleeping, experiences nightmares and often cries.

“My confidence is shattered. My spirit is broken,” MacMillan-Brown read from the written victim impact statement.

The woman, who cannot be identified due to a publication ban, was the only witness to testify at trial.

She and Donlevy met online in the summer of 2004 and met for coffee, mini-golfing, a drive-in movie and drinks at a night club.

The woman filed her complaint after 11 other women came forward alleging Donlevy sexually assault them during massage therapy appointment between 2003 and 2016.

He has pleaded not guilty to charges and is expected to stand trial at a later date.

On Nov. 6, Saskatoon police confirmed Donlevy had been charged with a 13th count of sexual assault.

A woman came forward and reported to police of being touched inappropriately during a massage therapy appointment.

Donlevy is scheduled to appear in provincial court on the latest allegation on Nov. 26.