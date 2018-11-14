Death of man found on Little Black Bear First Nation deemed suspicious
The death of a man whose body was found on the Little Black Bear First Nation is now considered suspicious.
Members of File Hills First Nations Police Service were called to a deceased man at his home on Nov. 13.
READ MORE: 2nd-degree murder charge laid in suspicious death near Cochin, Sask.
His name and age were not released by police.
Results from an autopsy are pending, according to officials.
The RCMP major crimes unit south and the forensic identification section are currently on scene and working with File Hills police. The Saskatchewan coroner’s service is also assisting with the suspicious death investigation.
Little Black Bear First Nation is located roughly 20 kilometres north of Balcarres.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.