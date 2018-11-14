Death of man found on Little Black Bear First Nation deemed suspicious

The death of a man whose body was found on the Little Black Bear First Nation is now considered suspicious.

Members of File Hills First Nations Police Service were called to a deceased man at his home on Nov. 13.

READ MORE: 2nd-degree murder charge laid in suspicious death near Cochin, Sask.

His name and age were not released by police.

Results from an autopsy are pending, according to officials.

The RCMP major crimes unit south and the forensic identification section are currently on scene and working with File Hills police. The Saskatchewan coroner’s service is also assisting with the suspicious death investigation.

Little Black Bear First Nation is located roughly 20 kilometres north of Balcarres.

