Death of man found on Thunderchild First Nation ruled suspicious

Turtleford RCMP say the death of a 57-year-old man, who was found on Thunderchild First Nation, is considered suspicious.

An unresponsive man was reported on Sept. 15.

READ MORE: 2nd-degree murder charge laid in suspicious death near Cochin, Sask.

Police located Roger Standingwater in medical distress at a home. EMS personnel arrived shortly afterwards, and pronounced the man dead.

An autopsy was conducted on Sept. 18 to determine the cause of Standingwater’s death. No cause was released by RCMP.

The circumstances leading up to and including the man’s death are still under investigation. The RCMP major crimes unit north, and forensic identification section are assisting.

Thunderchild First Nation is roughly 210 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

Related Prince Albert police treating body found in yard as homicide