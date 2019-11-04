Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Thunderchild First Nation death

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

RCMP say they have laid charges after a year-long suspicious death investigation on a Saskatchewan First Nation.

Turtleford RCMP said officers were called to a home on the Thunderchild First Nation on Sept. 15, 2018, for a report of an unresponsive man.

READ MORE: Death of man found on Thunderchild First Nation ruled suspicious

Roger Standingwater, 57, was found in medical distress by officers and pronounced dead by paramedics, police said.

An autopsy was conducted to determine the cause of death, but police have not said how Standingwater died.

Ivor Antoine Wapass, 44, was arrested on Nov. 1 after the lengthy investigation and charged with second-degree murder, RCMP said.

Wapass is scheduled to appear in North Battleford provincial court on Monday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

Thunderchild First Nation is roughly 210 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

1:30 Two men charged in Saskatoon’s 14th homicide of 2019: police Two men charged in Saskatoon’s 14th homicide of 2019: police