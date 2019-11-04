Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Thunderchild First Nation death

RCMP say they have laid charges after a year-long suspicious death investigation on a Saskatchewan First Nation.
Turtleford RCMP said officers were called to a home on the Thunderchild First Nation on Sept. 15, 2018, for a report of an unresponsive man.
Roger Standingwater, 57, was found in medical distress by officers and pronounced dead by paramedics, police said.
An autopsy was conducted to determine the cause of death, but police have not said how Standingwater died.
Ivor Antoine Wapass, 44, was arrested on Nov. 1 after the lengthy investigation and charged with second-degree murder, RCMP said.
Wapass is scheduled to appear in North Battleford provincial court on Monday morning.
Thunderchild First Nation is roughly 210 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.
