The Saskatoon police are investigating the death of a male teenager.

The police’s major crimes and forensic identification services, firefighters and paramedics responded to a medical distress call just before noon in the 2300 block of Arlington Avenue, according to a statement.

They administered first aid but were not successful.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

