A 23-year-old man was shot early Saturday morning.

The shooting took place at 3:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of Centennial Drive, Saskatoon police said in a statement.

The shooting victim is being treated in hospital for a gunshot wound and an investigation in underway.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

