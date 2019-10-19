Menu

Canada

Saskatoon police arrest two for gun use

By Nathaniel Dove Global News
Posted October 19, 2019 2:22 pm
.
. File / Global News

Saskatoon police arrested two men in separate incidences of illegal gun use Friday night and early Saturday morning.

The first incident took place on the 200 block of Avenue V South shortly before 10 p.m., where police say a 17-year-old male pointed a gun at several teenagers walking by. The teen was and a BB gun was recovered.

READ MORE: Male victim seriously injured after being shot multiple times in Etobicoke

The arrest took place outside the home of Jennifer Altenberg, head of the Pleasant Hill Community Safety Association.

“It feels good to know that the pistol is off the streets but where there is one there’s many more so we need to look for ways for our young people to have more positive experiences,” Altenberg said.

“It’s really terrifying actually as a mother … that youth have access to guns.”

Analysis: Liberal gun control may miss mark on Sask. firearm crime
Analysis: Liberal gun control may miss mark on Sask. firearm crime

The second incident occurred before 1 a.m. in the 3300 block of Fairlight Drive.

Police say they were responding to a report of a man waving a firearm. When they approached the scene, the suspect fled in a vehicle. The police gave chase and the driver was arrested on Whitecap Crescent.

A 27-year-old man was arrested and charged with, among other things, impaired driving, careless use of a firearm and possession of a controlled drug. A rifle was recovered.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Saskatoon PoliceSaskatoon Police ServiceGun ViolenceSaskatoonPleasant HillWeapons SeizedIllegal GunsPleasant Hill CrimeGuns SaskatoonSask guns
