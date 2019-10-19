Male victim seriously injured after being shot multiple times in Etobicoke

Officials say a male victim was seriously injured after being shot multiple times in Etobicoke early Saturday.
Emergency crews said they were called to the area of Attwell Drive and Belfield Road at 3:18 a.m.
Peel paramedics told Global News they responded to the call, since the area is not far from Mississauga.
Paramedics said they located a male with multiple gunshot wounds at the scene. He was transported to a trauma centre in serious condition.
Police have not released any suspect information and there is no word on what may have led to the shooting.
