Crime

Male victim seriously injured after being shot multiple times in Etobicoke

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 19, 2019 11:17 am
Officials said they received reports of a shooting around 3:18 a.m.
Officials said they received reports of a shooting around 3:18 a.m. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Officials say a male victim was seriously injured after being shot multiple times in Etobicoke early Saturday.

Emergency crews said they were called to the area of Attwell Drive and Belfield Road at 3:18 a.m.

Peel paramedics told Global News they responded to the call, since the area is not far from Mississauga.

Paramedics said they located a male with multiple gunshot wounds at the scene. He was transported to a trauma centre in serious condition.

Police have not released any suspect information and there is no word on what may have led to the shooting.

TAGS
CrimeShootingTorontoGun ViolenceToronto crimeEtobicokeToronto gun violencePeel ParamedicsAttwell Drive and Belfield Road
