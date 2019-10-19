Male victim seriously injured after being shot multiple times in Etobicoke

Send this page to someone via email

Officials say a male victim was seriously injured after being shot multiple times in Etobicoke early Saturday.

Emergency crews said they were called to the area of Attwell Drive and Belfield Road at 3:18 a.m.

Peel paramedics told Global News they responded to the call, since the area is not far from Mississauga.

Paramedics said they located a male with multiple gunshot wounds at the scene. He was transported to a trauma centre in serious condition.

Police have not released any suspect information and there is no word on what may have led to the shooting.

2:16 Brampton mayor calls for additional resources to tackle gun violence Brampton mayor calls for additional resources to tackle gun violence

Story continues below advertisement