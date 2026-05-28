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Crime

Murder charges laid after Sargent Avenue assault turns fatal

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted May 28, 2026 9:48 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg police said a 15-year-old was charged in relation to the Cougars' bus being lit on fire on the wee hours of Thursday morning. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police said a 15-year-old was charged in relation to the Cougars' bus being lit on fire on the wee hours of Thursday morning. David Lipnowski / THE CANADIAN PRESS
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One man is dead and another arrested after police say a fight at a West end home turned fatal.

Police were called Sunday to the 700 block of Sargent Avenue and found a 48-year-old man with serious life-threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, but was later pronounced dead.

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The suspect fled the home before police arrived, but was eventually tracked down and arrested. A 40-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the WPS Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

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