RCMP major crimes investigating aggravated assault involving vehicle in Evansburg

The arena parking lot in Evansburg remains taped off by police, more than a day after a serious assault took place in the western Alberta community.
Many RCMP officers have been combing the area around the Pembina Arena, collecting evidence of what they said was an aggravated assault involving a vehicle on Wednesday morning.
The victim is in an Edmonton hospital with serious injuries after allegedly being hit by a truck, loaded into the back and driven away before being tracked down by police more than an hour later.
“It’s awful, really awful,” said Evansburg resident Tara Vaness. “You don’t expect something like that, it’s really unfortunate.”
RCMP said it got a call just after 8:30 a.m. from someone who said they saw a truck, being driven by a man, hit another person with the pickup.
Police said the witness then saw the driver put the injured victim in the back of the truck and drive off.
Mounties from both Evansburg and Drayton Valley began searching for the vehicle, with the help of the RCMP real-time operations centre and air services.
They eventually found the vehicle, with both the victim and suspect in it. Police said the driver fled but was later arrested.
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“Due to the extent of the injuries to the victim, Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit took carriage of the investigation,” police said.
RCMP said the victim and suspect are known to one another but were unable to disclose any other details on Thursday.
STARS Air Ambulance confirmed it transported a patient from the Drayton Valley Hospital to Edmonton just before 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Police are now looking for help from anyone who has more information about what happened or video footage recorded Wednesday morning.
Police are specifically looking for video recorded around the Pembina Arena, between 8:20 a.m. and 9 a.m., or dashcam footage of the route between the Pembina Arena in Evansburg and the Drayton Valley Hospital, about 47 km to the south, between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
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The investigation is fluid and RCMP said an update is anticipated once more information is available or charges are laid. As of publishing, that had not occurred.
Global News has learned the identity of the suspect but is not disclosing it because charges have not been announced.
The suspect has a lengthy criminal history and, in the past, has been called a prolific offender by the RCMP. His past criminal charges include assault, possessing stolen property, having weapons when banned from doing so, driving while prohibited, uttering threats and disobeying court orders.
After being convicted for a series of offences including assault with a weapon in 2010, the Crown attempted to have the man designated by the courts as a long-term offender, however that application didn’t go ahead due to procedural issues.
Anyone with information about Wednesday’s assault in Evansburg is asked to call RCMP there at 780-727-3654.
Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.
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