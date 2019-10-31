Menu

Crime

1.1 pounds of meth seized during traffic stop in Saskatchewan

By David Giles Global News
Posted October 31, 2019 3:46 pm
Saskatchewan RCMP said a search turned up 1.1 pounds (0.5 kilograms) of meth, 3.7 grams of crack cocaine and over $5,000 in cash.
Saskatchewan RCMP said a search turned up 1.1 pounds (0.5 kilograms) of meth, 3.7 grams of crack cocaine and over $5,000 in cash. Supplied / Saskatchewan RCMP

RCMP said a “significant meth seizure” was made during a traffic stop on a Saskatchewan First Nation.

Members of the Prince Albert integrated street enforcement team said Narcisse Paul Bear, 35, who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant, was spotted driving on the Mistawasis First Nation near Shellbrook on Tuesday.

He was wanted for parole violations and being unlawfully at large.

Police said a search of the vehicle Bear was driving turned up 1.1 pounds (0.5 kilograms) of meth, 3.7 grams of crack cocaine and over $5,000 in cash.

A number of other items were seized, police said, including a homemade conducted energy weapon and bear spray.

Shay Watson, 25, a passenger in the vehicle, was also arrested.

Both are facing a number of charges including possession of meth and cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a prohibited weapon.

They made their first appearance in Prince Albert provincial court on Wednesday.

It’s at least the third meth bust in Saskatchewan in the past week.

Prince Albert police said they seized roughly 1.2 kg (2.7 pounds) of meth with an estimated street value of $100,000 on Oct. 24.

Saskatoon police said they seized a kilogram of crystal meth on Oct. 29 during a drug trafficking investigation.

Mayor Charlie Clark addresses opioid crisis in Saskatoon
Mayor Charlie Clark addresses opioid crisis in Saskatoon
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPSask RCMPDrug BustDrug TraffickingMethCrystal MethCrack CocaineMeth BustSaskatchewan Drug BustSaskatchewan Meth Bust
