Edmonton police release sketch of man believed to be involved in truck thefts

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police have released a composite sketch of a man they believe was involved in the thefts of several trucks in the city last month.

According to police, an unidentified man arrived in an area near 91 Street and 71 Avenue on March 17 around 6:30 a.m. Police allege the man arrived in a stolen 2003 Ford F-350 and then stole a second 2003 Ford F-350.

For the next several hours, the man proceeded through south Edmonton, Beaver County and Strathcona County, allegedly stealing four other older Ford trucks of varying models, police said.

According to police, the suspect would arrive in a stolen Ford and would then steal another unoccupied Ford truck on scene. During one of the thefts, police allege the man confronted a citizen with a knife. Police said no injuries were reported.

Edmonton police have released a composite sketch of a man they believe was involved in the thefts of several trucks in the city last month. EPS

Police release a photo of man believed to be involved in the theft of several trucks in the city last month. Edmonton Police Service

The following day, just before 7 a.m., police received another report of a stolen 2001 Ford F-350 in the area of 90 Avenue and 46 Street.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said their investigation revealed the same man was involved.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police said in that case, the man arrived in a 2000 Ford F-250 he had stolen the day before and left it on scene to steal a 2001 Ford F-350.

Investigators later located the 2001 Ford F-350 in the area of 85 Street and 80 Avenue. It was unoccupied. Police believe the vehicle was left there between Monday, March 18 and Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

Police said the motive for the truck thefts if unknown.