Woman suffers severe head injury in Saskatoon hatchet attack

A woman suffered a serious head injury after she was attacked by a man wielding a hatchet.
Saskatoon police said they were called to the 600-block of 45th Street West late in the afternoon of Nov. 15 for a report of a domestic disturbance.
Officers said they arrived to find a woman with a severe head injury suffered during the attack.
She was rushed to hospital and is listed in serious, but stable condition.
A 49-year-old man was arrested a short time later.
He is charged with aggravated assault and is scheduled to appear before a justice of the peace Friday evening.
Police said it was not a random attack and the victim and suspect are known to each other.
