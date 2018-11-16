Crime
November 16, 2018

Woman suffers severe head injury in Saskatoon hatchet attack

Saskatoon police said a woman is in serious, but stable condition after being attacked by a man armed with a hatchet.

A woman suffered a serious head injury after she was attacked by a man wielding a hatchet.

Saskatoon police said they were called to the 600-block of 45th Street West late in the afternoon of Nov. 15 for a report of a domestic disturbance.

Officers said they arrived to find a woman with a severe head injury suffered during the attack.

She was rushed to hospital and is listed in serious, but stable condition.

A 49-year-old man was arrested a short time later.

He is charged with aggravated assault and is scheduled to appear before a justice of the peace Friday evening.

Police said it was not a random attack and the victim and suspect are known to each other.

