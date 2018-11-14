Man charged 8 months after fatal Red Deer hit and run

A 29-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a fatal hit and run in Red Deer in March.

The man was arrested in Nipawin, Sask. on Monday after a lengthy investigation, RCMP said in a media release Wednesday afternoon. He has since been brought back to Red Deer to face charges.

On March 11, a 38-year-old pedestrian was struck by a truck and killed while he was standing next to a parked vehicle in the 5200 block of 76 Street. Police said the red pickup did not stop.

READ MORE: Pedestrian killed in Red Deer hit and run

The man was not in the traffic lane when he was struck, according to police. He was treated at the scene and taken to hospital where he later died.

Police located the truck about three weeks later.

RCMP said a suspect was identified following a number of interviews and countless tips from the public.

READ MORE: RCMP find pickup truck suspected of involvement in deadly hit and run in Red Deer last month

Tosh Verstraeten, 29, is charged with one count of failing to stop or remain at the scene of an accident involving a death.

“While criminal charges cannot replace the loss of a loved one, we are hopeful that this will help the victim’s family and friends to find some closure,” Sgt. Kevin Halwa of the Red Deer RCMP said in a media release.

“Our hearts go out to everyone who has been affected by this tragic event.”

Verstraeten was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Red Deer on Dec. 5.