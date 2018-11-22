Same suspect sought after 2 robberies on Saskatoon pedestrian overpass

Saskatoon police are searching for two people they think are responsible for two separate robberies on the same pedestrian overpass earlier this month.

The first robbery happened Nov. 9 in the middle of the afternoon, where someone was approached by two men on the overpass at 22nd Street and Circle Drive.

A similar robbery took place when a 59-year-old man was approached by two cyclists on the overpass the evening of Nov. 13.

Police said the two suspects assaulted the man and fled with his backpack, which contained a rare book entitled Missing 411 – Hunters.

The first suspect is described as in his 20s, around five-foot nine, 150 pounds with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a black toque, black mitts, and a dark blue “Columbia” jacket.

Police believe the first suspect was involved in both robberies.

The second suspect from the robbery on Nov. 13 is described as in his 20s, around six-foot, and 160 pounds with a slim build. The bike he was riding had orange on the handle bars.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.