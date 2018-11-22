Crime
November 22, 2018 6:16 pm
Updated: November 22, 2018 6:18 pm

Same suspect sought after 2 robberies on Saskatoon pedestrian overpass

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Police say two similar robberies took place on the same pedestrian overpass in Saskatoon earlier this month.

Brenden Purdy / Global News
Saskatoon police are searching for two people they think are responsible for two separate robberies on the same pedestrian overpass earlier this month.

The first robbery happened Nov. 9 in the middle of the afternoon, where someone was approached by two men on the overpass at 22nd Street and Circle Drive.

READ MORE: Man armed with knife, machete robs 2 women at Saskatoon ATMs

A similar robbery took place when a 59-year-old man was approached by two cyclists on the overpass the evening of Nov. 13.

Police said the two suspects assaulted the man and fled with his backpack, which contained a rare book entitled Missing 411 – Hunters.

The first suspect is described as in his 20s, around five-foot nine, 150 pounds with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a black toque, black mitts, and a dark blue “Columbia” jacket.

Saskatoon police have released this composite sketch of the first suspect from the robbery on Nov. 13, 2018.

Saskatoon Police Service / Supplied

Police believe the first suspect was involved in both robberies.

The second suspect from the robbery on Nov. 13 is described as in his 20s, around six-foot, and 160 pounds with a slim build. The bike he was riding had orange on the handle bars.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Global News