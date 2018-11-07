Man armed with knife, machete robs 2 women at Saskatoon ATMs

Saskatoon police said two women using ATMs at financial institutions on Nov. 3 were robbed the same armed suspect.

The first robbery happened in the 100-block of 1st Avenue South at roughly 1 p.m. CT.

READ MORE: Stolen truck flees after dragging Saskatoon officer: police

Police said a masked man waited until a 63-year-old woman used an ATM, and then threatened her with a paring knife. He knocked her to the ground and ran away with stolen cash.

The second robbery occurred at roughly 9:45 p.m. in the 2800-block of 8th Street East.

Police said the same masked man threatened a 43-year-old woman with a machete before fleeing the ATM vestibule with stolen cash.

No injuries were reported in either robbery.

READ MORE: Mark Donlevy facing another sexual assault charge in Saskatoon

The suspect is described as five-foot 10 with a slim build, wearing red and grey running shoes, and had a purple bandanna covering his face. He was also wearing a dark grey hoodie, black pants and a black ball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.