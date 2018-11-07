Crime
November 7, 2018 3:26 pm

Man armed with knife, machete robs 2 women at Saskatoon ATMs

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Police believe the same man robbed two women using ATMs at different Saskatoon financial institutions on the same day.

A A

Saskatoon police said two women using ATMs at financial institutions on Nov. 3 were robbed the same armed suspect.

The first robbery happened in the 100-block of 1st Avenue South at roughly 1 p.m. CT.

READ MORE: Stolen truck flees after dragging Saskatoon officer: police


Story continues below

Police said a masked man waited until a 63-year-old woman used an ATM, and then threatened her with a paring knife. He knocked her to the ground and ran away with stolen cash.

The second robbery occurred at roughly 9:45 p.m. in the 2800-block of 8th Street East.

Police said the same masked man threatened a 43-year-old woman with a machete before fleeing the ATM vestibule with stolen cash.

No injuries were reported in either robbery.

READ MORE: Mark Donlevy facing another sexual assault charge in Saskatoon

The suspect is described as five-foot 10 with a slim build, wearing red and grey running shoes, and had a purple bandanna covering his face. He was also wearing a dark grey hoodie, black pants and a black ball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
1st Avenue South
8th Street East
Armed Robbery
ATM
Banks
Knife
Knife Point
Robbery
Saskatoon Police
Saskatoon Police Service
Saskatoon Robbery

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News