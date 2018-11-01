Cigarettes, cash stolen in Rosthern, Sask. break and enter

Rosthern RCMP said three masked suspects stole cash as well as a large amount of tobacco products from a business in Rosthern, Sask.

The break and enter occurred in the 6000-block of Saskatchewan Street at around 6:45 a.m. CT on Oct. 24.

READ MORE: 4 suspects sought in Shellbrook, Sask. break-in

Police said they took cigarettes and a cash drawer, then set off a fire extinguisher while fleeing.

They are believed to have fled in a four-door car, possibly grey in colour, last seen travelling westbound on Highway 312, according to the police report.

Police have released surveillance photos and are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects.

The first is described as tall and thin, wearing black Adidas track pants with white stripes on the side, a green-coloured wind breaker-type jacket with a grey sweater underneath and a black hat.

READ MORE: Stolen vehicles used to crash into Saskatchewan banks, steal ATMs

The suspect is described as wearing a black zip-up sweater with “2 pac” on the sleeves, a white or grey sweater underneath, blue jeans, and was carrying a blue backpack with a red design on the front.

Police said the third suspect is described as wearing a Crooks and Castle sweater called the “West Squad” pullover, and was also carrying a blue backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their nearest police service or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.